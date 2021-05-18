Man slashed in neck at Union Square subway station: NYPD

An ambulance and first responders on the scene of a slashing at the Union Square subway slashing on May 18, 2021. (Credit: Citizen App)

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan — A man was slashed in the neck at a Manhattan subway station on Tuesday, police said.

Officers were called to the Union Square station around 3 p.m.

The 45-year-old victim and the suspect had gotten into a fight on a train platform when the suspect pulled out a knife and slashed the victim, according to police.

The victim was taken to a hospital and was expected to survive, police said.

The suspect fled the train station and remained at large Tuesday evening. Police described him as about 25 years old. He was last seen wearing a black hat, black pants and a neon-colored shirt.

The attack happened just one day after Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the NYPD would deploy an additional 250 officers to the subway system to combat a spike in violent crime.

Just last week, MTA CEO and Chairman Pat Foye told the PIX11 Morning News the agency wanted the NYPD to send another 600 officers into the transit system to address safety concerns as ridership increases and overnight subway services resumes.

