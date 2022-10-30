Police asked for help identifying a man wanted in connection with a slashing inside a Manhattan store on oc. 23. (NYPD)

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A customer at a Manhattan store was slashed in the face when he tried to break up a fight, police said Sunday.

A customer argued with another customer inside 600 Candy Grocery store on 161st Street on Oct. 23, officials said. When it escalated into a physical fight, a third customer, 38, got in the middle.

One of the customers pulled out a knife and slashed the 38-year-old man in the face, police said. During the altercation, he also said: “I hate Mexicans.”

After slashing the good Samaritan, the knife-wielding man fled the store on foot. No arrests have been made. The Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.

Police have asked for help identifying the slasher. He’s about 6 feet tall. The man was last seen wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt with a graphic on the front, light blue jeans and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).