WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was slashed in the face in an unprovoked attack at a Manhattan subway stop, the NYPD said Tuesday.

A 27-year-old man was waiting for a No. 1 train at the West 168th Street and Broadway stop in Washington Heights when a man slashed him in the face just before 6:30 p.m., police said. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Police haven’t made an arrest. The suspect, believed to be around 30 years old, was wearing a blue sweatshirt and gray shirt, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).