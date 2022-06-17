Pictured is the man who allegedly slashed another man in the face in Manhattan. (Credit: NYPD)

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was slashed along a street in Manhattan, police said Thursday.

A 37-year-old man was along Sixth Avenue near West Third Street when the suspect approached him and slashed him on the left side of his face at around 2 a.m. on June 6, according to authorities. The suspect fled northbound on Sixth Avenue, and the victim was taken to a hospital, receiving 60 stitches to his face.

Police asked the public for help in finding the suspect.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).