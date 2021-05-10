Man slashed in mouth at East Harlem subway station: police

Police and an ambulance on the scene after a man was slashed in the face in an East Harlem subway station early Monday, May 10 , 2021, according to police. (PIX11 News)

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — One person is in custody after a man was slashed in the face on a Manhattan subway early Monday, the NYPD said.

Police were called to the East 116th Street subway station, at Lexington Avenue in East Harlem, around 3:30 a.m., according to authorities.

Police said a female called 911 for an assault on her father, who was slashed in the mouth. The age of the daughter was not immediately known.

According to law enforcement sources, the 911 caller reported that a homeless man had pulled out a knife in the attack.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but his condition was not known Monday morning.

Police said one person was taken into custody, but they were still looking for at least two other individuals in connection with the attack.

