MANHATTAN N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was slashed during a brawl at a Manhattan boat dock and a cop was injured breaking up the fight early Sunday, authorities said.

The 30-year-old victim was cut in the stomach at around 3 a.m. during a scuffle at the boat dock near 23rd Street and the East River, police said. The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

An NYPD officer was punched in the face while trying to break up the fight, police said. Two people were taken into custody, but neither is the suspected slasher, officials said.

The suspect ran from the scene. There have been no arrests.

