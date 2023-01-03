A man was slashed in the face by an assailant that almost ran him over while crossing the street in Manhattan on Friday, police said. (Credit: NYPD)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A man was slashed in the face by an assailant that almost ran him over while crossing the street in Manhattan on Friday, police said.

A 36-year-old man was crossing 34th Street when a driver almost hit him with his vehicle around 4:50 p.m., according to the NYPD. The victim threw his hands up at the driver nearly hitting him and walked away toward 10th Avenue, police said. The assailant then left his vehicle to chase after the victim and slashed him on the right side of his face before fleeing the scene, authorities said.

The victim was transported to a local area hospital in stable condition, police said.

The NYPD released a photo of the suspect, who was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, light color ripped jeans, multi-color sneakers, and a red hat.

There have been no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).