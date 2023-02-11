MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A man was stabbed after a dispute outside a Midtown nightclub, police said.

A man standing outside Lavo Nightclub on East 58th Street, got into an argument with two other men around 4:20 a.m., according to NYPD. One of the men pulled out a sharp object and sliced the victim in the head and arm, before running away, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital in what authorities described as stable condition.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

