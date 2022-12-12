An NYPD vehicle near the Bowling Green subway station in Lower Manhattan, where a man was slashed aboard a train on Dec. 12, 2022. (Credit: Citizen App)

FINANCIAL DISTRICT, Manhattan (PIX11) — A box cutter-wielding assailant slashed a man across the nose aboard a subway train in Lower Manhattan early Monday, police said.

The victim, 64, was aboard a northbound No. 4 train at the Bowling Green station around 1:20 a.m. when he became involved in a dispute with another man, according to authorities.

As the argument turned physical, the attacker swung a box cutter at the victim, catching him across the nose, officials said. The assailant, described only as a man in his 30s, then fled the scene.

First responders brought the victim to an area hospital, where he was listed in what police described as stable condition.

Meanwhile, investigators late Sunday released new surveillance images of three suspects in a separate unsolved subway slashing from last month, asking for the public’s help closing the case.

In that Nov. 9 incident, three men got into an argument with the 30-year-old victim around 7 a.m. at the 167th Street station on the B and D lines in the Bronx, authorities said.

During the dispute, one of the assailants slashed the man across the face, officials said. That victim too was hospitalized in what police described as stable condition.

The NYPD is seeking these three individuals in connection to a Nov. 9, 2022 slashing inside the 167th Street subway station on the B and D lines in the Bronx. (Credit: NYPD)

Anyone with any information on either case is asked to contact police.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).