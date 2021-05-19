MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan — Police on Wednesday said they were looking for a man believed to be involved in a subway slashing in Upper Manhattan overnight.

According to the NYPD, it started when a man got into a dispute with two other men around 1 a.m. on the platform of the 110th Street station along the No. 1 line in Morningside Heights.

Things escalated when the man was slashed in the right arm, police said.

The victim was hospitalized and is expected to recover, according to authorities.

One of the suspects was taken into custody, but police were still on the hunt for the second suspect, the NYPD said.

The attack comes just days after Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the NYPD would deploy an additional 250 officers to the subway system to combat a spike in violent crime.

Just last week, MTA CEO and Chairman Pat Foye told the PIX11 Morning News the agency wanted the NYPD to send another 600 officers into the transit system to address safety concerns as ridership increases and overnight subway services resumes.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).