A man slammed a woman’s head into a tree at Central Park after talking to her Thursday morning, police said. (NYPD)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A man slammed a woman’s head into a tree at Central Park after talking to her Thursday morning, police said.

The suspect approached a 55-year-old woman and started talking to her, as she walked along the reservoir at 5:55 a.m., according to the NYPD.

He then smashed the woman’s head into a tree multiple times before fleeing on a Blue CitiBike out of the park on the 86th Street Transverse, police said.

First responders transported the victim to a hospital in what authorities described as stable condition.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).