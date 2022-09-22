HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) – An assailant walked up to a man sitting outside a New York City restaurant and randomly threw a chair at him, breaking the victim’s arm before robbing him, police said.

The unprovoked attack – captured on surveillance video – happened outside 370 West 58th Street in Hell’s Kitchen around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 9, according to the NYPD.

The suspect walked up to a 66-year-old man sitting at a table outside Amore Pizza Restaurant and threw a chair at him. The assailant then picked up the victim’s cellphone and ran off with it, police said.

The 66-year-old victim suffered a broken bone in his forearm, authorities said.

The assailant has not been caught. However, the NYPD released surveillance images showing the suspect.

(NYPD)

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).