UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) – A man shoved a woman from behind against a subway train in Manhattan, critically injuring her on Sunday, police said.

The incident happened at the Lexington Avenue–63rd Street station on the Upper East Side around 6 a.m., according to the NYPD. The 35-year-old victim was walking on the downtown-bound platform when a man came up from behind and pushed her head into an E train, police said.

The woman suffered spinal injuries and lacerations to her head, authorities said. She was hospitalized in critical condition.

The man who shoved her fled on foot. He is between 30 to 40 years old and roughly 5 feet 7 inches tall, according to police.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect, who hasn’t been arrested.

