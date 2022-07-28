TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 35-year old man was shoved onto the train tracks at the Times Square subway station on Wednesday night, police said.

He was on the southbound platform for the no. 1 train when another man pushed him, officials said. The victim fell to the tracks. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries and bruises to the head.

Police took a 27-year-old suspect into custody. Officials have not yet released additional identifying information or said what charges the man is facing.

The MTA previously announced they would test subway safety doors as part of a pilot program. The agency announcement came after the deadly shoving of Michelle Alyssa Go at the Times Square subway station. The pilot platform doors will be installed at Times Square on the no. 7 line, Third Avenue on the L line and Sutphin Boulevard/JFK Airport at the end of the E line, officials said.