MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A teenage girl was the victim of hate speech while waiting on a subway platform Feb. 18, police said Friday.

The 17-year-old girl was standing on an E and F train platform inside the 53rd Street and Lexington Avenue station about 7:50 a.m. when she was approached by a stranger. The male then yelled homophobic and transphobic comments at the girl before fleeing, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).