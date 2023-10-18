MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was shot and a woman was cut in the face during a bar fight in Manhattan early Wednesday, according to law enforcement sources.

The incident happened at a bar near 76th Street and Second Avenue on the Upper East Side at around 3 a.m., sources said. The man was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital for treatment, police said.

Authorities are looking for a gunman and a woman in connection to the incident, sources said.

There have been no arrests.

