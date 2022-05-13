MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was hit when three people fired shots with their BB guns in Manhattan early Sunday morning, police said.

The man was standing along West 37th Street near Sixth Avenue when two men and a woman in a black SUV fired shots at him, each with their own BB gun, according to officials. The victim, who was hit above his eye, fled inside a nearby pizzeria.

The suspects followed him inside and threw brooms and mops at him. The man was not hit, and the suspects went back to the SUV and fled the area. The victim was treated by EMS at the scene.

Police sought help from the public in finding the suspects.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).