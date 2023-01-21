MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A store clerk was shot in the knee while trying to stop a group of guys from shoplifting in Midtown, police said.

A group of men entered the store on Ninth Avenue around midnight on Jan. 17. The men took roughly $200 in items and left the store. Police said an employee, 32, followed the men outside. One of the thieves shot the man in the knee before running off on foot, heading south.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.