INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man fatally shot outside an Inwood bodega on Thursday was with his 9-year-old daughter at the time, according to authorities.

Tykeem Berry, 30, and his young daughter were inside the store on Nagle Avenue near Thayer Street around 4:05 p.m. Thursday when Berry apparently became involved in an argument with another man, police said.

That apparent dispute spilled onto the sidewalk outside the store, where the assailant shot Berry once in the chest, then fled, officials said.

First responders rushed Berry, an area resident, to an area hospital, but he could not be saved. His daughter was not physically harmed in the incident.

The gunman remained at large early Friday. He’s believed to be in his 20s, and was last seen wearing a green sweater and sweatpants, according to police.

Police said Thursday that Berry knew his attacker, but said early Friday that it was now unclear whether the two men knew each other prior to the deadly run-in.

