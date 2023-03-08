HARLEM, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 39-year-old man died after he was shot by someone he knew in a Manhattan home Tuesday night, police said.

The victim was struck in the abdomen inside a residence at 453 West 152nd St. in Harlem at around 9:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The man died at the hospital.

Police said the victim and the shooter knew each other but were not related. It remained unclear what prompted the shooting.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

