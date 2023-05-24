WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was fatally shot in the head during a drive-by shooting in New York City Tuesday night, police said.

Authorities found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head near West 162nd Street and Broadway in Washington Heights at around 7:10 p.m., according to the NYPD. The man was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved.

Police said the victim was not the intended target and the shooter took off in a grey Audi after the incident.

There have been no arrests and the investigation remained ongoing.

