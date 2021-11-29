Man shot in neck, seriously injured in Washington Heights: police

Police on the scene after a man, 25, was shot in the neck during a dispute in the Washington Heights area of Manhattan on Sunday night, Nov. 28, 2021, the NYPD said. (Citizen App)

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — A man was shot in the neck after a dispute late Sunday night in Upper Manhattan, according to the NYPD.

Police said gunfire rang out during a dispute around 10:30 p.m. on West 175th Street, just west of Broadway, in the Washington Heights neighborhood.

The 25-year-old victim was wounded in the neck and rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was listed in serious condition, authorities said.

No arrests had been made, as of Monday morning.

Police said their investigation was ongoing early Monday.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).