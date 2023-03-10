A man was shot several times while sitting in a car Saturday in Washington Heights, police said. (NYPD)

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS (PIX11) — A man was shot several times while sitting in a car Saturday in Washington Heights, police said.

A 26-year-old man was sitting in the back of a car in front of 4126 Broadway when an unknown assailant pulled out a gun around 6 p.m., police said. The attacker then fired multiple shots at the victim before fleeing the scene, authorities said.

The victim was shot in the leg, arm, and had a graze wound on his face, police said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators said the suspect was last seen wearing a black jacket, gray pants, a black backpack, and gray and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/or on Twitter @NYPDTips