HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was shot multiple times during a fight outside a Manhattan smoke shop Saturday, police said.

The victim, 28, was struck in the arm and thigh after the gunman opened fire outside the Forbidden Cannabis smoke shop near 46th Street and Ninth Avenue in Hell’s Kitchen at around 5:45 p.m., according to the NYPD.

The shooter and the victim argued before the shots rang out, police said. The details of the fight were unclear. The victim took himself to the hospital and is in stable condition, police said.

The suspect remained at large, as of Sunday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).