LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was shot inside a park in Manhattan Thursday night, police said.

The 36-year-old victim had a verbal dispute with another man inside Sara D. Roosevelt Park, according to authorities. Afterward, the suspect shot the victim twice in the left and fled the scene with another man. The victim was reported by officials to be at a hospital in stable condition.

An investigation by police is ongoing. No arrests in connection to the shooting have been made.