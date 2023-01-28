The scene after a man was shot in the chest inside a moving subway train in Manhattan on Saturday, police said. (Credit: Citizen)

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A man was shot in the chest inside a moving subway train in Manhattan on Saturday, police said.

The 34-year-old subway rider was shot during a dispute with another man on a southbound N train as it pulled into Canal Street and Broadway station just around 1 a.m., according to the NYPD.

First responders transported the man to the hospital in what police described as stable condition.

The suspect, who is believed to be a man in his 30s, fled the station into the street, police said. It is unclear what led to the argument. No arrests have been made as of Saturday.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).