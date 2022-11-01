GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was shot near the Halloween parade route in Manhattan Monday night, police said.

The victim, 21, was shot in the buttocks a few blocks away from the parade route in Greenwich Village at around 11:55 p.m., according to authorities. Officials described his condition as stable.

Police said the incident was not related to Halloween. They could not immediately provide more information regarding the shooting.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

