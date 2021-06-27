21-year-old bystander shot in the back in Times Square

June 27 Times Square shooting scene

June 27 Times Square shooting scene (Citizen App)

TIMES SQUARE — A man was shot in the back in Times Square on Sunday evening, police said.

The man, 21, was shot near 46th Street and Seventh Avenue, according to the NYPD. A 911 call came in shortly before 5:30 p.m.

He was not the intended target of the shooting, police said.

The man was with his family outside a hotel when he was struck, police sources said.

Officials said the injured man was not likely to die.

The NYPD asked people to avoid the area because of police activity. People were also advised to expect delays.

Police have not yet released a description of the suspect.

In May, two women and a 4-year-old girl were shot in the same area in Times Square.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

