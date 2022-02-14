Man shot in groin in East Harlem: NYPD

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — The NYPD launched an investigation Sunday night after a man was shot in Manhattan, police said.

Authorities said it happened around 10:20 p.m. at a location on Lexington Avenue, between East 122nd and East 123rd streets in East Harlem. The victim, 41, was shot in the groin and rushed to an area hospital. Police described the man’s condition as “stable” early Monday.

The gunman and two other men believed to be involved in the altercation, but who did not fire guns, all fled the scene on foot, an NYPD spokesperson said. No arrests had been made, as of Monday morning.

Authorities said their investigation remained ongoing Monday. What led up to the shooting was not immediately clear.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).