Police investigating after a man, 25, was shot in the mouth while sitting in his car along FDR Drive in Kips Bay, Manhattan late Wednesday night, June 23, 2021, officials say. (PIX11 News via LLN NYC)

KIPS BAY, Manhattan — A man bleeding from his face ran into a Manhattan hospital late Wednesday night after being shot in the mouth while sitting in his vehicle on FDR Drive, according to the NYPD.

Police said it was around 11 p.m. when the 25-year-old victim was pulled over in his Audi on the northbound side of the FDR, near East 25th Street in Kips Bay, when he suddenly heard shots and then felt pain.

He had been struck in the mouth by a bullet, officials said.

The wounded man jumped out of his car and tried to wave down another motorist for help, authorities said.

According to police, 911 calls from other drivers came in around 11:15 p.m. reporting the man frantically running on the highway.

A good Samaritan in a Ford Explorer pulled over and let the man get in his car and dropped him off at Bellevue Hospital nearby, the NYPD said.

Police said the shooting appears to be targeted but the circumstances leading to the gunfire were not clear.

The victim remained hospitalized Thursday morning and no arrests had been made.

