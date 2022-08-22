HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 55-year-old man was shot during an attempted robbery in Harlem early Monday, police said.

The victim was struck in the left arm at 1532 Amsterdam Avenue at around 1:30 a.m., police said. The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

A person of interest is in custody, but no charges have yet been filed, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).