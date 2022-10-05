Police seek two men in connection to a shooting in East Harlem on Sept. 22, 2022. (NYPD)

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was shot in the leg last month during a struggle with two men trying to steal his belongings in East Harlem, police said Wednesday.

The 44-year-old victim was standing in front of 2314 First Ave. on Sept. 22 at around 4:30 p.m. when the suspects, one acting as a lookout, assaulted him, police said. During the fight, the gun went off, striking the victim in the right leg. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The suspects then fled the scene without any property, police said. The suspects are approximately 25 to 30, but no other description was provided.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).