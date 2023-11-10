HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) – A man was shot by a stranger after they accidentally bumped into each other on a street in Manhattan Thursday, police said.

The shooting happened in Hell’s Kitchen while the 32-year-old victim was walking with his parents around 6 a.m.

The victim and his parents were taking their vehicle in for service at the Mercedes-Benz dealership on Eleventh Avenue, but the dealership was closed at the time, so they took a walk to grab coffee.

As the family headed back to the dealership, the victim and a man running to catch an M31 bus bumped into each other.

“They bump into each other. They have words. He then continues and gets on the bus. And I guess our guy just can’t let it go. He said something else, which prompted him to get back off the bus,” NYPD Chief Joseph Kenny said. “He lets three rounds go, striking our victim one time in the left upper back.”

Bullets also hit the side of a nearby building.

Ken Espstein was trying to open his paint and hardware shop that morning when he realized a man had been shot across the street.

“There’s always something going on in New York,” Espstein said. “People don’t have arguments anymore. People pull guns out. It’s just crazy.”

Police are still searching for the shooter. A description of the suspect wasn’t available.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).