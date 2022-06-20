EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police said a victim was shot Monday night outside of a NYCHA apartment complex, just blocks away from a community response rally against gun violence.

The victim, 46, was shot in the arm, police said. He was listed as being in stable condition at a nearby hospital.

Police did not have any additional information on a suspect or motive. An investigation is ongoing.

Community members were gathered about four blocks away from the shooting scene to mourn 21-year-old Darius Lee, who was fatally shot during a celebratory gathering early Monday. The NBA hopeful was one of nine people hit in that attack, and the only fatality.

