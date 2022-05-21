WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was shot and killed outside a New York City Housing Authority building in Washington Heights Friday night, police said.

A 46-year-old man was shot in the torso and leg in front of the Polo Grounds Towers at 2949 Frederick Douglass Boulevard around 11:53 p.m., according to the NYPD. The man was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The cause of the shooting is under investigation. The victim’s name has not been released.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).