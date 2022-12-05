LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man is wanted by police for a fatal shooting inside a Manhattan apartment building, hours after he allegedly shot a 96-year-old bystander in Brooklyn Monday, police said.

Sundance Oliver was identified by the NYPD as the suspect in both shootings.

Oliver allegedly shot and killed a 21-year-old inside the Smith Houses at 15 St. James Place on Manhattan’s Lower East Side around 3 p.m., according to the NYPD.

The victim was shot twice in the chest and pronounced dead at a hospital, authorities said. No additional information about this shooting was immediately available.

The shooting in Manhattan occurred several hours after Oliver allegedly shot a 96-year-old innocent bystander in Brooklyn.

The victim, who uses a wheelchair, was shot in the leg on the corner of Rochester Avenue near the Kingsborough Houses around 9:30 a.m., according to the NYPD.

Oliver allegedly tried to rob a 39-year-old woman in the courtyard of the Kingsborough Houses. The woman knew Oliver and ran away without giving him any of her possessions, police said.

In response, Oliver allegedly fired at the woman as she ran away, but he missed her and hit the 96-year-old man sitting at a bus stop, according to police. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

Oliver has not been arrested. Police consider him armed and dangerous.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).