EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) – A man was shot and killed in the East Village in Manhattan Thursday afternoon, police said.

A 26-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound at Avenue D and East 12th Street around 1:45 p.m., according to the NYPD. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Two people were seen fleeing the location, NYPD officials said. No additional information about the shooting was available from police.

This is the second fatal shooting under investigation in Manhattan on Thursday. Just after 5 a.m., a 25-year-old woman was found fatally shot in the head on a street corner near Union Square, according to police. The victim was found at the corner of East 14th Street and Irving Place.

The suspected shooter remains at large. He was described by police as a heavyset man who wore all black clothing and a mask. Investigators said that they were also searching for a woman, but her connection to the shooting was not specified.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).