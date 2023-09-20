HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) – A man was shot and killed in Harlem on Wednesday, police said.

The shooting happened at West 142nd Street and Lenox Avenue around 11:15 a.m., according to the NYPD.

A 65-year-old man was shot in the chest and later pronounced dead at a hospital, police said. The victim’s identity hasn’t been released.

No arrests have been made. Police didn’t provide possible suspect information.

Additional information about the shooting wasn’t immediately available.

