EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11)– A 25-year-old man was shot multiple times while sitting in a parked car in Manhattan Friday, police said Tuesday.

Three unknown people approached the victim on 117th Street in East Harlem at around 7 p.m. and fired shots into the car, police said. The victim was struck three times in the left arm and suffered a graze wound to his right leg, police said. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The perpetrators fled the scene after the incident.

Police released photos of the suspects, who are described as three males in their 20s with slim builds.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).