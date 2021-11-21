Man set on fire in Manhattan stairwell dies nearly 2 weeks later: NYPD

lower east side arson victim

Police are trying to identify this man, who was set on fire inside a stairwell on the Lower East Side on Nov. 5, 2021. He died on Nov. 18, 2021, police said. (Credit: NYPD)

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — A man who was set on fire in the stairwell of a Lower East Side building earlier this month has died, police said on Saturday.

The unidentified victim was found unconscious with severe burns to his torso and lower body inside the building on Pitt Street just before 5 p.m. on Nov. 5, according to the NYPD.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died on Thursday, police said.

Officers arrested a suspect on the same day the victim was found. Nathaniel Terry, 27, who lives in the same building, was initially charged by police with attempted murder, assault and arson. 

Authorities said they’re still working to identify the victim, who did not have identification on him when he was found. Police described the victim as a white man with dark-colored hair. He was wearing a black jacket, black sweater and dark-colored pants.

The victim was homeless, according to the New York Daily News.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

