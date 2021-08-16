Man set fire to outdoor dining structure, suspected in over a dozen trash fires: NYPD

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
manhattan outdoor dining fire

A suspected arson fire destroyed a restaurant and outdoor dining structure in Manhattan on Aug. 16, 2021, police said. (Credit: Citizen App)

CHELSEA, Manhattan — A man set fire to an outdoor dining structure in Manhattan early Monday morning, and police suspect he may be behind more than a dozen additional rubbish fires in the same area overnight, according to the NYPD.

Police and firefighters who were called to the scene around 4:15 a.m. found the outdoor dining structure in front of a restaurant at 176 Eighth Ave. ablaze, with flames extending toward the main building, authorities said.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and no injuries were reported.

Police canvassing the area using an eyewitness description of a suspect stopped a man who fit that description near West 13th Street and Greenwich Street, according to the NYPD. He was in possession of lighter fluid, a lighter and a bottle containing an unknown liquid, police said.

He was taken into custody and transferred to a hospital for a psychiatric evaluation, police said. Charges were pending Monday afternoon.

Investigators believe he may be behind as many as 13 other trash fires that started around 2:30 a.m. Monday in the same area.

None of those fires were as serious in nature, police said, but all of them are being treated as suspicious.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

Annual Harlem Week comes to an end

Harlem Week continues as New Yorkers look to beat the heat

How the Harlem Commonwealth Council helps Black businesses

Actress, director Tonya Pinkins talks NYC premiere of 'Red Pill' film

Harlem Week: The Original Cake Man Raven

NYC Restaurant Week: Serving up soul food at Sylvia’s in Harlem

More Manhattan

Crime

8 shot when gunfire erupts at Bed-Stuy party

Teen killed in NJ triple shooting

‘She never gave a problem’: Grandma says dead Bronx girl, 7, had stomach injuries ‘old and new’

Mother 'numb' after death of toddler son in dog attack

Long Island police arrest 10 in major dog fighting ring

Drag racing hit-and-run in Crown Heights kills woman

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter