MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A man was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years to life in prison for his role in the 2019 stabbing death of an Army veteran in Harlem, officials said.

Christopher Saunders was convicted of two counts of gang assault in the first degree in connection with the death of 35-year-old Hason Correa, authorities said. Several others were charged in the deadly stabbing.

Mary Saunders, who pleaded guilty to assault in the first degree, was sentenced to a year in jail, officials said. She was initially charged with murder and gang assault. Travis Stewart, who pleaded guilty to attempted gang assault in the first degree, was sentenced to seven years in prison.

James Saunders, who pleaded guilty to murder in the second degree and gang assault in the first degree, was promised a sentence for 20 years to life. His formal sentencing is expected in January.

Correa, who lived in the Bronx, had three children, family previously told PIX11. He served in the New York Army National Guard for two years followed by active duty service for seven years, according to a spokesperson for the US Army. He also served a six-month tour in Afghanistan.

His then 56-year-old father was wounded in the attack that killed Correa.