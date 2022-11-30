MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A man was sentenced Wednesday to one to three years in prison for the 2021 hit-and-run death of “Gone Girl” actor Lisa Banes.

Brian Boyd pleaded guilty to manslaughter in September. He was driving a scooter when he crashed into Boyd on the Upper West Side.

“Lisa Banes was a beloved friend, family and community member whose life was tragically cut short. New York City continues to mourn her loss with them and it is my sincere hope that her loved ones are able to heal and recover,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said Wednesday after Boyd was sentenced.

Banes spent days in the hospital in critical condition before her death. She’d suffered severe head trauma in the crash.

Banes appeared in numerous television shows and movies. She had roles in “Gone Girl,” “Cocktail,” “Nashville,” “Madam Secretary,” “Masters of Sex” and “NCIS.”