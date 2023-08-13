MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man allegedly graffitied a display screen at a synagogue in Manhattan Saturday, prompting a hate-crime probe, police said.

The suspect used a marker to scribble anti-Semitic graffiti on the screen attached to the Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun Synagogue at 125 East 85th St. on the Upper East Side at 7 p.m., according to the NYPD.

The perpetrator then fled westbound on 85th Street, police said. There have been no arrests.

The suspect is about 25 years old with short black hair and a slim build. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, camouflage shorts, and white sneakers, police said.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).