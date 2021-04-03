Man scaling Chase bank building loses grip, falls to ground

The JPMorgan Chase & Co. logo is displayed at their headquarters in New York, Monday, Oct. 21, 2013. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has tentatively agreed to pay $13 billion to settle allegations surrounding the quality of mortgage-backed securities it sold in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis, a person familiar with the negotiations between the bank and the federal government said Saturday. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

MANHATTAN — A man attempting to scale the outside of a New York City bank lost his grip and fell back down to the ground below.

Video posted online showed the man climbing along the side of the entrance of JPMorgan Chase Bank headquarters at Madison Avenue and 46th Street in midtown Manhattan on Friday.

Another man spray-painted letters onto the building, as others could be heard chanting.

As the climber attempted to get to the metal awning over the entrance, he slipped and fell, landing on his side.

Authorities said he was taken to the hospital. His condition wasn’t clear.