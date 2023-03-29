Police said two men posed as police officers and robbed a man in Manhattan. (NYPD)

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A man was robbed by two men who impersonated police in Manhattan, according to the NYPD.

The victim, 39, was leaving his apartment building near West 180th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue around 4:30 a.m. on March 21. Police said two men with gold shields stopped the victim. The duo told the man they were police and allegedly showed off guns before they handcuffed the victim. They removed the victim’s key from his pocket and entered his apartment, police said.

The two suspects are described as men with a thin build, around 50 to 55 years old, according to police.

Police said there were no injuries reported from the victim.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).