A man was stabbed three tines in the torso in Chelsea on Feb. 9, 2023. (Citizen App)

CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was repeatedly stabbed after getting into a fight with an acquaintance in Manhattan early Thursday morning, police said.

The suspect attacked the victim near Delancey and Norfolk streets in Chelsea just after 3 a.m., police said. The man was stabbed in the torso three times and taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

The suspect fled the scene after the incident. There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.