MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A woman protesting Monday evening at Columbia University was repeatedly punched in the head, rendering her unconscious, police said Friday in a public appeal for help finding her assailant.

The victim, 21, was participating in a demonstration on West 116th Street near Broadway around 7:50 p.m. when a man approached her, struck her multiple times, then fled on foot, according to authorities.

The attack caused the woman to lose consciousness, officials said. First responders rushed her to an area hospital in what police described as stable condition.

Investigators on Friday released an image of the suspected assailant, asking that anyone with information come forward.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).