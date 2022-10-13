LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) – A man was outside a McDonald’s in Manhattan when another man randomly came up to him and stabbed him in the chest, police said.

The stabbing happened in front of the McDonald’s on Delancey Street in the Lower East Side around 11:40 p.m. on Monday, according to the NYPD.

The assailant approached the 42-year-old victim and stabbed him once in the chest without provocation, police said. The victim was hospitalized and survived the stab wound.

The assailant fled on foot into the Delancey Street-Essex Street subway station, police said.

The suspect – believed to be in his 50s – was captured on surveillance video in the subway. He hasn’t been arrested.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).