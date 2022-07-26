FINANCIAL DISTRICT, Manhattan (PIX11) — An assailant shoved a straphanger to a Financial District subway platform with no provocation, nearly pushing the victim into a train that had just arrived at the station, police said Tuesday.

The 40-year-old victim was standing on the northbound platform for the Nos. 2 and 3 trains at the Park Place station around 3:50 p.m. Monday when the attacker crept up behind him, officials said.

With no provocation, the assailant pushed the victim, causing him to fall to the platform floor, according to authorities. The victim narrowly avoided tumbling toward a train that had just rumbled into the station, police said.

The attacker then hopped aboard, shouting an obscenity at the victim as the train departed, officials said.

The victim suffered minor injuries to his leg, but declined medical attention at the scene, authorities said.

Investigators released surveillance images of the suspect, including video of him turnstile-jumping at the entrance of the Park Place station.

He’s believed to be in his 40s, approximately 6-foot-1 and 240 pounds with a medium build, police said. He was last seen wearing a black du-rag, black t-shirt, and black pants, with red and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).